Cabinet Committee approves establishment of Chenab University in Gujrat

Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja chairs Cabinet Committee meeting

After a briefing by the Secretary, Committee approved private University

Cabinet Committee also approved Punjab Emergency Service Employees Rule 2021

Advertisement

LAHORE-Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved the establishment of Chenab University in Gujrat and Emergency Service Employees Rule 2021.

The meeting of Standing Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in chair. Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun, Minister C&W Ali Afzal Sahi and concerned secretaries attended the meeting.

After a briefing by the Secretary and Minister for Higher Education, the Cabinet Committee approved the establishment of private University in Gujrat. Punjab Assembly has already been approved the bill to establish Chenab University in Gujrat. Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayoun said that the matter of Chenab University was sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab, but he referred the case to the Cabinet Committee for further deliberations.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed the Higher Education Department to take into full consideration the SOPs set by the Higher Education Commission regarding the establishment of new universities. The Cabinet Committee later approved the Punjab Emergency Service Employees Rule 2021. This decision will determine the rules of recruitment in the rescue service.

Also Read Punjab to establish Women Protection Centers all over province: Raja Basharat LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Tuesday that the government...