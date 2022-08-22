FBISE modifies Matric and Intermediate exam model for mandatory subjects

SSC and HSSC exams will be based on curriculum-based models from next year.

Subjects include English, Urdu, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics.

All books listed in FBISE/RES/SSC/20&22 will be used as reference books for these subjects.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams have been changed in important ways by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

From next year, the annual exams for eight subjects will be based on Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) and curriculum-based models, according to an official statement.

The statement said that these subjects include English (mandatory), Urdu (mandatory), Pakistan Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics.

FBISE made it clear that there are no required textbooks for these classes. All of the books listed for these subjects in the FBISE Notification No. FBISE/RES/SSC/20&22 from November 10, 2021, will be used as reference books.

The statement ended by saying that students can use these reference books and any other source, like the internet, digital library, and Learning Management System (LMS), to study for exams in these subjects.

The FBISE released the results of the matriculation part-I and part-II exams at the beginning of this month.

This year, 126,728 people took the SSC-I exams. Of those, 117,218 were regular candidates and 9,610 were private candidates.

The tests have been passed by 87,999 students and failed by 38,382. There are 84,830 regular candidates who passed and 3,369 private candidates. Overall, 69.44% of the students who took the SSC-I exams this year passed them.

On the other hand, this year 111,446 people took the SSC-II exams, of which 101,370 were regular students and 10,075 were private students. 95,819 students passed the exams, while 14,793 failed. There are 90,396 regular candidates who passed and 5,432 private candidates. Overall, 89.55% of students who took the SSC-II tests this year passed them.

