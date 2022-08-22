  School teachers of Punjab prohibited to use YouTube

Punjab has banned teachers from using YouTube.

This change happened because SED heard that some teachers have YouTube channels.

The department is making a list of teachers who have their own channels.

Advertisement

The School Education Department (SED) of Punjab has decided that teachers are not allowed to use YouTube. This change happened because SED heard that some teachers have YouTube channels.

SED is also making a list of teachers who have their own channels on YouTube. The department has told the right people to keep an eye on what these teachers are doing.

A person from the SED said that teachers can’t make and run YouTube channels that aren’t educational. Teachers who break the law will have to deal with strict punishments.

The official said that teachers’ attention has been taken away by the fact that they can use social media, especially YouTube, whenever they want to. On the other hand, they should be focused on teaching students.

Last October, Punjab’s Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges told government college employees that they couldn’t use social networking sites or talk to the media.

DPI said that it was against the Punjab Government Service Rules for teachers and principals of public colleges to use social media (PGSR). DPI had also told them to start disciplinary actions against employees who were found to have broken the PGSR.

Advertisement

Also Read “Twitter friend” of Elon Musk meets him, posts viral TCS software developer met Elon Musk at the Gigafactory Texas. He tweeted...