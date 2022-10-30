ICAP announces CAF Autumn 2022 result

ICAP CAF Result 2022 – ICAP (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan) to announce CAF Autumn 2022 Result today on Oct 31 (Monday).

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) will announce the result of Certificate in Accounting & Finance (CAF) at 09:00 AM on Monday, October 31, 2022.

ICAP is the sole professional body in Pakistan for the education of Chartered Accountancy (CA). The examinations for CAF Autumn 2022 were held earlier from 5-13th September 2022.

How to Check ICAP CAF Result 2022?

Follow the Link to Check the Results: https://icap.org.pk/result/

