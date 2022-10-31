Advertisement
When will the Intermediate results be announced?

Articles
  • Intermediate Part One under the Lahore Board will be announced on November 17.
  • More than 2 lakh students appeared in the Inter Part One exam this year.
  • Students will be able to check the results online from the board’s website.
The result of Intermediate Part One under the Lahore Board will be announced on November 17, BOL News reported.

As per details, more than 2 lakh students appeared in the Inter Part One exam this year. The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will announce the results of the exams on November 17 at 10 am.

According to the reports, student

s will be able to check the results online from the board’s website. The results will also be checked through mobile SMS.

Also Read

FBISE modifies Matric and Intermediate exam model for mandatory subjects
FBISE modifies Matric and Intermediate exam model for mandatory subjects

SSC and HSSC exams will be based on curriculum-based models from next...

