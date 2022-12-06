Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Education
  • BISE Multan declare Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!
BISE Multan declare Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!

BISE Multan declare Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!

Articles
BISE Multan declare Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!
Advertisement

BISE Multan – Board of intermediate and secondary education Multan published a press release in which they have mentioned the Matric supplementary result 2022 declaration date and time.

According to that details, the Punjab boards committee of chairperson has decided to announce the BISE Multan 2nd annual matric result 2022 on Tuesday, 13th December 2022 at 10 A.M.

BISE Multan Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!

BISE Multan Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result date

However, Students can find their BISE Multan 2nd annual results on 13 Dec 2022 after 10 A.M. from BISE Multan’s official website, also check their results through SMS and gazette CD.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Exams Results News News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
CM Punjab decides to restore sports activities in colleges
CM Punjab decides to restore sports activities in colleges
DUHS conducts MDCAT for session 2022-23
DUHS conducts MDCAT for session 2022-23
President for right mix of education in social sciences, marketable skills
President for right mix of education in social sciences, marketable skills
Prof. Atta among top 500 influential personalities
Prof. Atta among top 500 influential personalities
Sindh Education Dept decides to take action against ghost staff
Sindh Education Dept decides to take action against ghost staff
All possible steps to be taken to solve the educational problems of Sindh: Governor 
All possible steps to be taken to solve the educational problems of Sindh: Governor 
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story