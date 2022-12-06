BISE Multan declare Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!

BISE Multan – Board of intermediate and secondary education Multan published a press release in which they have mentioned the Matric supplementary result 2022 declaration date and time.

According to that details, the Punjab boards committee of chairperson has decided to announce the BISE Multan 2nd annual matric result 2022 on Tuesday, 13th December 2022 at 10 A.M.

BISE Multan Matric 2nd Annual Exams Result Date!

However, Students can find their BISE Multan 2nd annual results on 13 Dec 2022 after 10 A.M. from BISE Multan’s official website, also check their results through SMS and gazette CD.