BISE Bahawalpur to Announce 10th Class Matric result 2023 tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur is set to declare the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Second Annual Examination, 2023, tomorrow on Monday. This announcement comes as a crucial moment for students who appeared in the supplementary exams to improve their scores and pass their respective subjects.

BISE Bahawalpur is one of the nine educational boards operating in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The other boards include BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Sahiwal, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha. These boards are responsible for conducting examinations for both intermediate and secondary levels and for ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process.

For the students awaiting their results, Monday will be a day filled with anticipation and nervous excitement. The BISE Bahawalpur’s official website will host the result, and students will also be able to access their scores through SMS.

How to check BISE Bahawalpur Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Bahawalpur matric result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the BahawalpurBoard. The Bahawalpur Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Bahawalpur result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Bahawalpur Board exams. Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800298” to get your BISE Bahawalpur Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://web.bisebwp.edu.pk/

