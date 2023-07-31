BISE Rawalpindi announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check Rawalpindi board Matric Result

BISE Rawalpindi – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Rawalpindi, BISE DG Khan, BISE Multan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Lahore, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Rawalpindi Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Rawalpindi Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date 10th Class Result July 31, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Exams Date 3rd April 2023 Result Availability BISE Rawalpindi Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800296

How to check BISE Rawalpindi Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Rawalpindi Matric result 2023 by following method:

By name

By SMS

Every Student received a distinct roll number slip from the Rawalpindi Board. The Rawalpindi Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Rawalpindi result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Rawalpindi Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800296” to get your BISE Rawalpindi Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/