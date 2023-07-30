BISE Rawalpindi to Announce 10th Class Matric result 2023 today

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to declare the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Second Annual Examination, 2023, today on Monday. This announcement comes as a crucial moment for students who appeared in the supplementary exams to improve their scores and pass their respective subjects.

BISE Rawalpindi is one of the nine educational boards operating in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The other boards include BISE DG Khan, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Sahiwal, BISE Multan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha. These boards are responsible for conducting examinations for both intermediate and secondary levels and for ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process.

For the students awaiting their results, Monday will be a day filled with anticipation and nervous excitement. The BISE Rawalpindi’s official website will host the result, and students will also be able to access their scores through SMS.

How to check BISE Rawalpindi Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Rawalpindi Matric result 2023 by following method:

By roll number

By name

By SMS

Every Student received a distinct roll number slip from the Rawalpindi Board. The Rawalpindi Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Rawalpindi result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Rawalpindi Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800296” to get your BISE Rawalpindi Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

