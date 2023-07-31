BISE Sahiwal announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check Sahiwal board Matric Result

BISE Sahiwal – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Sahiwal Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date
10th Class ResultJuly 31, 2023
Result Time10:00 AM
Exams Date3rd April 2023
Result AvailabilityBISE Sahiwal Website
SMS ResultSend Roll Number to 800292

How to check BISE Sahiwal Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Sahiwal Matric result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Sahiwal Board. The Sahiwal Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Sahiwal result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Sahiwal Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800292” to get your BISE Sahiwal Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

