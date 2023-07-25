Advertisement
HEC Exposes 145 Illegal Educational Institutions in Pakistan
  • HEC has released an extensive roster of illegal and counterfeit educational institutions.
  • The data recently disclosed by the HEC reveals a shocking count.
  • The HEC has flagged 34 universities and colleges in Sindh as illegal.
In a significant step to ensure the quality and legitimacy of higher education in Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has released an extensive roster of illegal and counterfeit educational institutions operating within the nation.

The data recently disclosed by the HEC reveals a shocking count of 95 educational establishments in Punjab that have been identified as unauthorized and fake universities and colleges.

Similarly, in Sindh, the HEC has flagged 34 universities and colleges in the province as illegal.

Moving to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the HEC has subjected 11 educational institutions to its scrutiny and found them to be unauthorized.

Likewise, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), three educational institutions have been recognized as fake.

Even the federal capital, Islamabad, has not remained untouched by this educational malpractice. Two colleges in the city, namely Islamabad Law College and Hurnkadah College of Visual Arts and Performing Arts, have been declared as illegal and fake.

Below is a region-wise compilation of all illegal institutions operating in the country.

Punjab:

Sr. #  Name of Institution 
1All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs
2All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education
3The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices
4American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore
5Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore
6TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore
7Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
8AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan
9National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore
10Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore
11Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan
12Michigan International College, Lahore
13American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab
14American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore
15Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi
16INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore
17Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh
18Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore
19CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.
20University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal
21National College of Commerce, Mian Channu
22Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu
23International College of Commerce, Mian Channu
24Leads Law College, Burewala
25Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
26Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
27Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan
28Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore
29Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala
30Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt
31NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi
32SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
33Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
34National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.
35National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore
36Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala
37The National College, Faisalabad
38Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore
39Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi
40Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
41Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
42Preston University, Faisalabad campus
43NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad
44Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
45Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore
46College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore
47College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore
48Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore
49Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
50Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore
51College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore
52Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore
53Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore
54Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
55College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
56Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
57College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha
58College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
59University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
60Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah
61Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
62Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan
63The National College, Bosan Road, Multan
64National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala
65Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
66Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu
67DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan
68Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi
69Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt
70University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan
71Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang
72College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat
73Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
74Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan
75SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore
76ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
77College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
78LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
78College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot
80Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore
81College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
82South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi
83UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh
84College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah
85UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur
86College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan
87Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar
88Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore
89Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer’s Colony Boson Road, Multan
90Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
91Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi;
92Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore
93Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh
94Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
95Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot
Sindh:

Sr. #Name of Institution
1All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi  except its Karachi campus
2The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi
3American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi
4American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi
5Glamshire University, Karachi
6American University of Hawaii, Karachi
7East-West University, Karachi
8International University of America, Karachi
9Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi
10Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi
11University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
12University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi
13University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi
14Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi
15University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
16American School of London, Karachi
17College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh
18The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh
19Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
20Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
21National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad
22SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi
23Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi
24College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad
25College of Education , Karachi
26American University of London Western Graduate College , Karachi
27Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi
28College of Information Technology,   C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi
29College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi
30College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi
31College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi
32College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
33Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
34Allama Muhammad  Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan

KPK

Sr. #Name of Institution
1 Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad
2Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai
3Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar
4Square Soft Systems, Kashmiri Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari
5College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat
6Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat
7Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat
8Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar
9National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,
10Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar
11Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar
AJK

Sr. #Name of Institution
1All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK  except Bhimber
2Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal
3 Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur

Islamabad

Sr.#Name of Institution
1Islamabad Law College, Islamabad
2Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
