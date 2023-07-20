HEC Unveils Graduate Education Policy 2023

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has unveiled its highly anticipated Graduate Education Policy 2023 (GEP-2023).

The policy that marks a crucial milestone for higher education institutions in Pakistan is available at its website. It is effective and applicable from Fall 2023 semester onwards.

Utilizing the Commission’s wealth of experience spanning two decades and incorporating input from academia, the newly formulated policy has been carefully designed to encompass the fundamental values of university independence, adaptability, and quality assurance. Moreover, it remains committed to safeguarding academic freedom, pertinence, and creativity.

The distinguishing characteristic of GEP-2023 is its open-minded approach, permitting students to pursue various academic fields within their chosen discipline through intra-disciplinary admissions. This policy embraces the significance of both local and international expertise by introducing evaluations by both native professors and foreign assessors. By adopting this inclusive method, the goal is to guarantee a thorough evaluation of academic standards.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the policy demonstrates its flexibility by introducing relaxation to the CGPA requirements for admission and offering a more dynamic assessment of the time duration for degree completion. It also streamlines the process for determining faculty relevance, and the requirements for HEC’s NOC (No Objection Certificate) and approval to become a doctoral supervisor. The policy provides clear guidelines and suggests mechanisms to strengthen the implementation of these principles at the institutional level, ensuring consistency and transparency.

GEP-2023 recognizes the significance of a rigorous and comprehensive degree-obtaining process. It introduces detailed guidelines for conducting comprehensive examinations, writing doctoral dissertations, and interpreting similarity reports. These guidelines are designed to enhance academic standards, foster originality, and maintain the integrity and ethics of research and study within higher education institutions.

Advertisement The new policy places a strong emphasis on overseeing doctoral research, defining the roles of supervisors, supervisees, and departments involved in advanced studies and research. Its primary goal is to foster a culture of academic integrity and ethics while efficiently managing any academic disputes that may arise during the research process. HEC is confident that implementing this policy will significantly enhance the quality of graduate programs nationwide. However, its success relies on the wholehearted support of the higher education community. Overall, the policy represents a forward-thinking approach to improving graduate education in Pakistan. By promoting independence, adaptability, and quality assurance, it creates an enriched learning environment that encourages academic excellence and innovation. Advertisement Also Read US Consulate sends 24 Pakistani students to a Space Camp in Alabama The U.S. government-funded grant supports STEM education in Karachi, Pakistan. The grant... To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages: Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement