PM Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Exciting Features Unveiled

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, which aims to distribute 100,000 free laptops to deserving students.

Under this scheme, students will receive a Lenovo Laptop with specifications that are considered reasonable. The Government’s Twitter account highlighted that the Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will provide 100,000 laptops with promising specifications to merit scholars in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has shared the specifications of the laptops offered under the PM Laptop Scheme 2023 in a tweet.

PM Laptop Scheme 2023 Specs

Item Description Processor Intel Core i5 – 11th / 12th Gen Display 14″ FHD Anti-Glare (Non Touch) Memory 8GB – 3200 MHz (1 Additional Slot) Storage 256GB SSD Keyboard Multi Touch Ready Spill Resistant Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Video/Audio Dolby Audio SW, 2 Speakers, 2 Mics Camera 720p HD Camera Ports HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB C 3.2 Gen 1 Network 802.11 AX Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet Battery 45 Wh OS Licensed Windows 11 Warranty/Support 15 Months Warranty, 3 Year Support Bag Standard Lenovo Bag