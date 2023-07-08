PM Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Exciting Features Unveiled

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiates PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023.
  • Scheme aims to distribute 100,000 free laptops to deserving students.
  • Lenovo laptops provided with reasonable specifications.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, which aims to distribute 100,000 free laptops to deserving students.

Under this scheme, students will receive a Lenovo Laptop with specifications that are considered reasonable. The Government’s Twitter account highlighted that the Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will provide 100,000 laptops with promising specifications to merit scholars in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has shared the specifications of the laptops offered under the PM Laptop Scheme 2023 in a tweet.

PM Laptop Scheme 2023 Specs

ItemDescription
ProcessorIntel Core i5 – 11th / 12th Gen
Display14″ FHD Anti-Glare (Non Touch)
Memory8GB – 3200 MHz (1 Additional Slot)
Storage256GB SSD
KeyboardMulti Touch Ready Spill Resistant
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Video/AudioDolby Audio SW, 2 Speakers, 2 Mics
Camera720p HD Camera
PortsHDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB C 3.2 Gen 1
Network802.11 AX Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet
Battery45 Wh
OSLicensed Windows 11
Warranty/Support15 Months Warranty, 3 Year Support
BagStandard Lenovo Bag
