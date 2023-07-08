PM Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Exciting Features Unveiled

- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiates PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, which aims to distribute 100,000 free laptops to deserving students.
Under this scheme, students will receive a Lenovo Laptop with specifications that are considered reasonable. The Government’s Twitter account highlighted that the Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will provide 100,000 laptops with promising specifications to merit scholars in Pakistan.
The Government of Pakistan has shared the specifications of the laptops offered under the PM Laptop Scheme 2023 in a tweet.
PM Laptop Scheme 2023 Specs
|Item
|Description
|Processor
|Intel Core i5 – 11th / 12th Gen
|Display
|14″ FHD Anti-Glare (Non Touch)
|Memory
|8GB – 3200 MHz (1 Additional Slot)
|Storage
|256GB SSD
|Keyboard
|Multi Touch Ready Spill Resistant
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Video/Audio
|Dolby Audio SW, 2 Speakers, 2 Mics
|Camera
|720p HD Camera
|Ports
|HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB C 3.2 Gen 1
|Network
|802.11 AX Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet
|Battery
|45 Wh
|OS
|Licensed Windows 11
|Warranty/Support
|15 Months Warranty, 3 Year Support
|Bag
|Standard Lenovo Bag
