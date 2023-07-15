PM Laptop Scheme Merit List 2023 Phase III: How to check eligibility?

PM Laptop Scheme Phase III Merit list 2023 for provisionally selected candidates list of public and private sector universities has been announced.

Those candidates who are eligible for the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme Phase 3 can check their eligibility by visiting the following website to check their merit list www.pmyp.gov.pk

The PM Laptop Scheme 2023 was launched to help students from public universities who cannot afford to buy laptops. The laptop distribution process has been started from 7 July 2023.

The first temporary merit list is sent to the university’s focal person and after corrections, the final merit list has announced by the HEC. The focal person has 15 days to correct the temporary list and then resend to it the HEC.

Students will be ineligible if they are not able to produce documentary evidence at the time of laptop distribution. The merit for the laptop scheme will be based on the student’s academic performance.

The HEC has announced selected candidates from different universities in Pakistan for Phase 3 of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme 2023.

Further, the PM Youth Laptop Scheme is only open to students currently enrolled in Pakistan’s public higher education institutions.

How to Check Merit List Status

Go to the Official Link pmyp.gov.pk

Select the City of the University

The campus of your university

Your Department

Year of Study

Then press the FILTER button to get your Merit Status online.

