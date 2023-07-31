Punjab board announced Matric Result 2023! Check Result here

Punjab Board announced the BISE (Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education) Matric result 2023 today on Monday 31st July 2023.
There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.
Punjab Board Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023
The matric result of Punjab Board have been announced today, You can check the results here or visit official website.
|Event
|Date
|10th Class Result
|July 31, 2023
|Result Time
|10:00 AM
|Exams Date
|3rd April 2023
How to check Punjab Board Matric result 2023?
You can check Punjab board result 2023 by following method:
- By roll number
- By name
- By SMS
Check Punjab Board Result 2023:
Lahore board Matric Result 2023:
Multan board Matric Result 2023
D.G Khan board Matric Result 2023
Faisalabad board Matric Result 2023
Gujranwala board Matric Result 2023
Rawalpindi board Matric Result 2023
Sargodha board Matric Result 2023
Sahiwal board Matric Result 2023
Bahawalpur board Matric Result 2023
