Punjab board to Announce Matric Class Results 2023 on 31st July

Almost 300,000 students in Punjab can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the results of their 10th class annual exams will be declared on July 31st by all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs).

The announcement dates for both class 9 and 10 results were confirmed by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) earlier this month.

The 10th-grade exams took place in the province from April 1st to April 17th. Now, after waiting eagerly and studying diligently, students can finally expect to know how they performed in the exams.

The class 9th exam results will be announced later than usual, on August 22nd. The exams took place from April 18th to May 19th. Students who are waiting for their results will have to wait a few more weeks to find out how they did.

During the wait for the results, schools in the province are currently on their summer break. The School Education Department (SED) declared the summer holidays, which began on 6th June and will finish on 20th August.

School will start again on August 21st, and students will go back to their classrooms for the new academic session.

