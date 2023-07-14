Punjab Releases Schedule for Class 9 and 10 Annual Exam Results

Punjab announces matric exam result dates: Class 10th on 31st July, Class 9th on 22nd August.

Class 10th exams held from 1st to 17th April; Class 9th exams from 18th April to 19th May.

Schools in Punjab on summer break until 20th August; academic activities resume on 21st August.

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has officially confirmed the dates for announcing the results of the annual matriculation exams.

The result for class 10th will be declared on 31st July. It is important to note that the class 10th exams took place from 1st April to 17th April across Punjab.

Similarly, the result for class 9th will be announced on 22nd August. The class 9th exams in the province were conducted from 18th April to 19th May.

Currently, schools are in the midst of the summer break throughout the province. The School Education Department (SED) finalized the summer holidays on 24th May, which started on 6th June and will conclude on 20th August. The academic activities will resume on 21st August.

