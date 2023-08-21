BISE DG Khan announced 9th Class result 2023 – Check Result here

BISE DG Khan– Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE DG Khan 9th Class Result 2023

The matric result of DG Khan Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date Result Declaration Date Aug 22, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Result Availability BISE DG Khan Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800295 Advertisement

How to check BISE DG Khan 9 Class result 2023?

You can check BISE DG Khan 9th Class result 2023 by following method:

By roll number

By name

Advertisement By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the DG Khan Board. The DG Khan Board has made the 9th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE DG Khan result page, students can access their complete 9th class result card for the DG Khan Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800295” to get your BISE DG Khan Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/