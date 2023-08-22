BISE Kohat Board 10th Class Result 2023 – Check Result

BISE Kohat Board 10th class Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar. 10th class Result announced today, on August 22, 2023.

How to check BISE Kohat Board Matric 10th Result 2023

BISE Kohat board class 10th result 2023 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 10th class computer science, 10th class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the Kohat Board (https://www.bisekt.edu.pk/) at the address bard.



On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly.

Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.