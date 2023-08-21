BISE Multan announced 9th Class result 2023 – Check Result here

BISE Multan – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Multan 9th Class Result 2023

The 9th Class result of Multan Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date Result Declaration Date Aug 22, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Result Availability BISE Multan Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800293 How to check BISE Multan 9 Class result 2023? You can check BISE Multan 9th Class result 2023 by following method: By roll number

By name

By SMS Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Multan Board. The Multan Board has made the 9th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Multan result page, students can access their complete 9th class result card for the Multan Board exams. Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to "800293" to get your BISE Multan Board 2023 result via mobile SMS. Visit: https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/