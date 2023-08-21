BISE Sahiwal announced 9th Class result 2023 – SSC Part 1 Check Result here

BISE Sahiwal – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Sahiwal SSC Part 1 9th Class Result 2023

The 9th Class result of Sahiwal Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Advertisement Event Date Result Declaration Date Aug 22, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Result Availability BISE Sahiwal Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800292 How to check BISE Sahiwal 9 Class result 2023? Advertisement You can check BISE Sahiwal 9th Class result 2023 by following method: By roll number

By name

By SMS Advertisement Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Sahiwal Board. The Sahiwal Board has made the 9th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Sahiwal result page, students can access their complete 9th class result card for the Sahiwal Board exams. Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800292” to get your BISE Sahiwal Board 2023 result via mobile SMS. Visit: https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/ Advertisement