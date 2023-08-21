BISE Sargodha announced 9th Class result 2023 – Check Result here

BISE Sargodha – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

The 9th Class result of Sargodha Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date
Result Declaration DateAug 22, 2023
Result Time10:00 AM
Result AvailabilityBISE Sargodha Website
SMS ResultSend Roll Number to 800290

How to check BISE Sargodha 9 Class result 2023?

You can check BISE Sargodha 9th Class result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS
Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Sargodha Board. The Sargodha Board has made the 9th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Sargodha result page, students can access their complete 9th class result card for the Sargodha Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800290” to get your BISE Sargodha Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: BISE Sargodah

