FBISE Class 11 and 12 Annual Exam Result is set to announce tomorrow !

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations at 10:30 AM PKT on Wednesday (23 August).

Interim Federal Education Minister, Madad Ali Sindhi, will be the Chief Guest at the official result declaration ceremony in which top students from all groups will be recognized for their extraordinary performances.

The rest of the students will be able to view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on the official website of FBISE.

The second is sendinz an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

Advertisement Students will have the option to check their results directly from the Official Result Gazette of HSSC-I and HSSC-II. This Gazette will be released by the FBISE as soon as the official results are declared. Additionally, if students provided their mobile phone numbers during the admission process, the FBISE will also send them their results through SMS.