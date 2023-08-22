Federal Board 11th Class 1st Year Results 2023 announced! Check Result

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education FBISE announced 1st-year Result 2023 on August 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM.

The results can be check on the official website of FBISE. The results will also be available through SMS. SMS code and online result checking and offline method are given below in detail.

How to check FBISE 1st year Results 2023 for FA FSc:

The results for the 1st year exams of FBISE in 2023 will be accessible on the official board website. Students will have the opportunity to view their overall marks as well as the marks they’ve obtained in individual subjects, such as Computer Science and Biology for the 9th class. This information will be available on the official online transcript or result card provided by the board. To check your result, please follow these steps:

Advertisement Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the DI Khan Board (www.fbise.edu.pk ) at the address bard.

On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly.

Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.

The online transcript or result card will showcase your overall marks, as well as the marks obtained in each individual subject. Additionally, it will include your corresponding grades, GPA, and cumulative GPA (CGPA).

How to check federal board 11th Class result 2023 through SMS

Advertisement

Candidates who have provided their mobile phone numbers on their admission forms will receive their result status through SMS (Short Message Service) to the number they provided. To check result, Just send FB space your roll no. to 5050 and you will get your Federal 11th result via mobile SMS.