Articles
Punjab board 9th Class Result to be announced tomorrow!
All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results of the annual exams for class 9 tomorrow (22 August).

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

Punjab Board 9th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Punjab Board have been announced tomorrow, You can check the results here or visit official website.

EventDate
9th Class ResultAugust 22, 2023
Result Time10:00 AM

How to check Punjab Board 9th Class result 2023?

You can check Punjab board result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS
Board namesSMS Number
Lahore80029
Multan800293
DG Khan800295
Faisalabad800240
Bahawalpur800298
Sahiwal800292
Gujranwala800299
Rawalpindi800296
Sargodha800290
