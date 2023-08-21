Punjab board 9th Class Result to be announced tomorrow!

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results of the annual exams for class 9 tomorrow (22 August).

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

Punjab Board 9th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Punjab Board have been announced tomorrow, You can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date 9th Class Result August 22, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM

How to check Punjab Board 9th Class result 2023?

You can check Punjab board result 2023 by following method:

By roll number

By name

By SMS

Board names SMS Number Lahore 80029 Multan 800293 DG Khan 800295 Faisalabad 800240 Bahawalpur 800298 Sahiwal 800292 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Sargodha 800290