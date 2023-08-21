Punjab board announced 9th Class SSC Part 1 Result 2023 – Check Result here

Articles
Punjab board announced 9th Class SSC Part 1 Result 2023 – Check Result here
Punjab board 9th Class result – SSC Part 1 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Punjab on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

Punjab board 9th Class SSC Part 1 Result 2023

The 9th Class result of Punjab Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

How to check Punjab Board result 2023 SSC Part 1?

You can check BISE Punjab 9th Class result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS
Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Punjab Board. The Punjab Board has made the 9th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Punjab result page, students can access their complete 9th class result card for the Sahiwal Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to below code to get your BISE Punjab Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Board namesSMS Number
Lahore80029
Multan800293
DG Khan800295
Faisalabad800240
Bahawalpur800298
Sahiwal800292
Gujranwala800299
Rawalpindi800296
Sargodha800290
