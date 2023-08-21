Punjab board announced 9th Class SSC Part 1 Result 2023 – Check Result here

Punjab board 9th Class result – SSC Part 1 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Punjab on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

The 9th Class result of Punjab Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.