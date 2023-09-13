BISE Faisalabad Inter result 2023 announced! Faisalabad board 2nd Year result check

BISE Faisalabad inter result – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announces the 2nd-year Result 2023 today on September 13, 2023.

BISE Faisalabad and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

BISE Faisalabad Inter result 2023

Stay connected with BOLNews to get results at sharp 10 am on September 13, 2023 The result will also be announced on the official websites of the respective boards.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Board 2nd year Results 2023

The result can be checked online on Faisalabad Board’s official website at http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

The result can also be checked through SMS by sending your Roll Number to 800240.