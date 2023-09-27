BISE Mardan board Inter Result 2023 (11th & 12th Class) has Announced!

Articles
BISE Mardan Board Inter Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan. Mardan board inter Result announced today Sept 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

How to check Inter Result 2023 Mardan board?

ResultBISE Mardan 11th, 12th Class Result 2023
BoardBoard of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Mardan
ClassInter/ HSSC
BISE Mardan Inter Result 2023 DateSeptember 28, 2023
Official Websitebisemdn.edu.pk

BISE Mardan board class 11th, 12th result 2023  on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject, Follow the following steps to check your result:

    • Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the Mardan Board (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/) at the address bar,
    • On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly.
    • Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.
