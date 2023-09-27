BSEK Karachi Board Matric Result 2023 announced!

Board of Secondary Education Karachi Sindh announces Matric 10th class result 2023 on 28th September 2023.

Almost 350,000 students are waiting for their Matric results in Karachi. The Board chairman said that the Science group result is prepared and is sent for printing. BSEK Karachi board matric General group result is announced on BSEK’s official website.

Candidates can check their result online and it will be available to check after 12:00 PM.

BSEK Karachi Board Result 2023 via SMS

Type your Roll Number and send SMS text to “8583” to get your BSEK Karachi Board 2023 result via mobile SMS today.

BSEK Karachi Board Result 2023 Check Online

Visit BSEK Official website to check Karachi board Matric result 2023 online. https://bsek.edu.pk/results