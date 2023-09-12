Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free

Forty Pakistani Scholars Shine with US Prestigious Scholarships
In a significant development for students and academics, the United Kingdom has introduced fully funded scholarships that encompass all costs, enabling recipients to focus on their career pursuits.
Recently appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott encouraged individuals from Pakistan to consider applying for the transformative Chevening scholarships, especially as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chevening awards.
The Chevening scholarships, prestigious offerings by the UK government, provide comprehensive financial support, including tuition fees, airfare, visa expenses, lodging, and even a stipend for personal expenses.
In a statement, Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, emphasized that the United Kingdom is home to some of the world’s top universities, making it an ideal time for Pakistan’s brightest scholars to pursue their education in the UK and immerse themselves in the British experience.
She highlighted that this year, Swindon Town Football Club is providing sports professionals with the opportunity to enroll in a master’s program in Coaching and Sports Sciences.
Additionally, Essex University is offering two positions in programs related to climate change and the environment, as well as heritage and museum studies.
Furthermore, the University of Westminster is presenting the South Asia Journalism Programme, enabling journalists to partake in a fellowship titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society,’ offering a unique learning opportunity.
The acceptance of applications for Chevening Scholarships will commence on September 12 and the deadline for submission is November 7.
Aspirants can start their application preparation by visiting http://chevening.org/scholarships
Every applicant must provide evidence of their academic history, and letters of recommendation, and secure an unconditional offer from a UK university.
It’s important to note that the Chevening application timeline specifies the deadlines for the mandatory documents that must be furnished if you are provisionally chosen for a Chevening Scholarship.
