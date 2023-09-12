Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free

Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free

Articles
Advertisement
Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free

Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • UK launches fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students
  • Chevening Scholarships cover all costs, including tuition fees, airfare, visa expenses, lodging, and stipend
  • Applications open on September 12 and close on November 7
    • Advertisement

In a significant development for students and academics, the United Kingdom has introduced fully funded scholarships that encompass all costs, enabling recipients to focus on their career pursuits.

Recently appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott encouraged individuals from Pakistan to consider applying for the transformative Chevening scholarships, especially as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chevening awards.

The Chevening scholarships, prestigious offerings by the UK government, provide comprehensive financial support, including tuition fees, airfare, visa expenses, lodging, and even a stipend for personal expenses.

Advertisement

Chevening Scholarships 2023 from Pakistan:

Advertisement

In a statement, Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, emphasized that the United Kingdom is home to some of the world’s top universities, making it an ideal time for Pakistan’s brightest scholars to pursue their education in the UK and immerse themselves in the British experience.

Advertisement

She highlighted that this year, Swindon Town Football Club is providing sports professionals with the opportunity to enroll in a master’s program in Coaching and Sports Sciences.

Additionally, Essex University is offering two positions in programs related to climate change and the environment, as well as heritage and museum studies.

Furthermore, the University of Westminster is presenting the South Asia Journalism Programme, enabling journalists to partake in a fellowship titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society,’ offering a unique learning opportunity.

Advertisement

The acceptance of applications for Chevening Scholarships will commence on September 12 and the deadline for submission is November 7.

How to apply for Chevening Scholarships?

Advertisement

Aspirants can start their application preparation by visiting http://chevening.org/scholarships

Chevening Scholarships – Who can apply?

Advertisement

Every applicant must provide evidence of their academic history, and letters of recommendation, and secure an unconditional offer from a UK university.

It’s important to note that the Chevening application timeline specifies the deadlines for the mandatory documents that must be furnished if you are provisionally chosen for a Chevening Scholarship.

Advertisement

Also Read

Forty Pakistani Scholars Shine with US Prestigious Scholarships
Forty Pakistani Scholars Shine with US Prestigious Scholarships

The US awards scholarships to 40 Pakistani students affected by floods. Scholarships...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story