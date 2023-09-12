Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free

UK launches fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students

Chevening Scholarships cover all costs, including tuition fees, airfare, visa expenses, lodging, and stipend

Applications open on September 12 and close on November 7

In a significant development for students and academics, the United Kingdom has introduced fully funded scholarships that encompass all costs, enabling recipients to focus on their career pursuits.

Recently appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott encouraged individuals from Pakistan to consider applying for the transformative Chevening scholarships, especially as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chevening awards.

The Chevening scholarships, prestigious offerings by the UK government, provide comprehensive financial support, including tuition fees, airfare, visa expenses, lodging, and even a stipend for personal expenses.