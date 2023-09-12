Forty Pakistani Scholars Shine with US Prestigious Scholarships

HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for students
US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, in collaboration with Director General for Human Resource Development Aayesha Ikram from the Higher Education Commission and University of the Punjab Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, presented scholarships to 40 exceptional Pakistani undergraduate students.
These scholarships, facilitated by USAID’s Merit and Needs-based Scholarship Program (MNBSP), aim to assist students whose families were impacted by the devastating floods last year.
The scholarships will enable these students to pursue their degrees at seven different universities in Punjab.
“Higher education enables students from all socioeconomic backgrounds to develop the knowledge and skills needed to compete and succeed in the 21st century,” Consul General Hawkins said. “We are delighted to support these high-achieving students in completing their studies so that they can go on to realize their personal and professional ambitions as Pakistan’s future leaders.”
Aayesha Ikram, the Director General for Human Resource Development at HEC, praised the United States for its steadfast support of higher education in Pakistan.
She emphasized that the Merit and Needs-based Scholarship Program (MNBSP), backed by USAID, allocates 50 percent of its scholarships to female students.
Ikram also highlighted the enduring positive impact of the U.S. government’s contributions to higher education, spanning an impressive 75-year legacy.
The USAID-funded MNBSP is a collaborative effort between HEC and 30 Pakistani universities, offering university scholarships to students pursuing degrees at selected Pakistani institutions.
These scholarships encompass tuition fees, accommodation, textbooks, and even a food stipend.
Since its establishment in 2004, the MNBSP has granted scholarships to over 6,000 outstanding students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across Pakistan.
