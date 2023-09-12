Forty Pakistani Scholars Shine with US Prestigious Scholarships

Aayesha Ikram, the Director General for Human Resource Development at HEC, praised the United States for its steadfast support of higher education in Pakistan.

She emphasized that the Merit and Needs-based Scholarship Program (MNBSP), backed by USAID, allocates 50 percent of its scholarships to female students.

Ikram also highlighted the enduring positive impact of the U.S. government’s contributions to higher education, spanning an impressive 75-year legacy.

The USAID-funded MNBSP is a collaborative effort between HEC and 30 Pakistani universities, offering university scholarships to students pursuing degrees at selected Pakistani institutions.

These scholarships encompass tuition fees, accommodation, textbooks, and even a food stipend.

Advertisement

Since its establishment in 2004, the MNBSP has granted scholarships to over 6,000 outstanding students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across Pakistan.

Also Read HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for students HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for Pakistani students Scholarships available for Masters...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.