HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for students

HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for Pakistani students

Scholarships available for Masters and Ph.D. programs

The deadline to apply is October 17th

Exciting news for students in Pakistan! The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced fantastic opportunities for higher education.

Under the London Commonwealth Scholarship Program, a total of 30,000 scholarships are up for grabs for both Masters and PhD programs.

There are 30 different PhD fields and 26 Master’s programs to choose from. Don’t forget to mark October 17th as the application deadline on your calendar.

You must submit your applications through the HEC and Commonwealth Masters and PhD portals.

Additionally, there’s a special collaboration with Switzerland for the academic year 2024–2025.

The Swiss government, in partnership with HEC, has launched the Excellence Scholarship Program for Pakistani students.

This initiative includes various opportunities, including Ph.D. programs and one-year post-Masters research.

Keep in mind that the deadline for applications for Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships at the Swiss embassy is September 30. You can find all the necessary information on the official HEC website.

These scholarships highlight a strong commitment to international cooperation in higher education, providing resources for global scholars to achieve their academic aspirations.

The Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students will oversee the selection process.

Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities! Seize your chance for a better education and a brighter future by applying today!