INSEAD: Force for Good Campaign Raises Record-Breaking 310 Million Euros

INSEAD, renowned as “The Business School for the World,” has proudly announced the highly successful conclusion of its most extensive fundraising effort to date – the Force for Good campaign.
Originally initiated in 2013, this campaign has not only surpassed its initial goal of raising 200 million euros but has also achieved a remarkable total of 310 million euros.
What’s even more remarkable is that over 52% of INSEAD’s alumni and current students actively engaged in the campaign, surpassing the ambitious 50% participation target.
The campaign’s close on 31 August 2023 coincided with the end of the transformative deanship of Professor Ilian Mihov. “Being at the helm of INSEAD and witnessing the school’s remarkable growth over the past decade has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” says Mihov. “The challenges of recent years have united our global community, fostering resilience, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit. I am confident that the school will achieve even greater heights under the leadership of Dean Francisco Veloso due to the remarkable capabilities of this community. The Force for Good campaign serves as a powerful testament to our collective potential.”
Campaign Highlights
Building a Culture of Philanthropy
Guided by Dean Mihov’s visionary leadership, INSEAD has made substantial progress in cultivating a robust philanthropic culture.
A noteworthy achievement is that 92% of the entire fundraising amount gathered throughout the 10-year campaign came from dedicated alumni.
Furthermore, numerous alumni demonstrated their generosity by willingly offering their time, expertise, and valuable networks to support the cause.
Addressing Global Challenges
The success of INSEAD’s Force for Good campaign demonstrates a united commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability. Initiatives supported by the campaign include:
- The Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society — integrates sustainability across teaching, research, and operations at INSEAD.
- INSEAD’s flagship MBA program — now incorporating sustainable development themes into its 14 core courses, with a new capstone emphasising sustainable business practices.
- A commitment to reducing INSEAD’s greenhouse gas emissions by 67% by 2035. INSEAD shares best practices at Davos, ChangeNOW, and other crucial events and is actively involved in UNPRME, the Business Schools for Climate Leadership Alliance, and other organizations that are fostering positive global change.
Fostering Research and Innovation
Fueled by an entrepreneurial ethos, INSEAD continues to lead the way in generating knowledge. The backing received through the campaign empowers the faculty to engage in meticulous and timely research on vital subjects such as gender equity, digital transformation, and leadership development. Some instances of this research encompass:
- Professors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne— renowned co-authors of the global bestseller Blue Ocean Strategy. Kim and Mauborgne continue to receive accolades for their influential “nondisruptive creation” approach to business growth and success and were recently honored in the Harvard Business Review’s 100th-anniversary celebration.
- The INSEAD Gender Initiative plays an important role in creating knowledge that increases our collective understanding of gender dynamics and the causes and consequences of gender imbalances. The Initiative is leading gender research, working on VR teaching tools, and engaging leaders at alumni events, open webinars, and conferences like the ChangeNOW summit.
- The world’s largest Virtual Reality (VR) library for management education — created and stewarded at INSEAD, featuring 20 VR experiences focused on leadership, strategy, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
- The INSEAD Learning Hub — a first-of-its-kind mobile app for business leaders, offering comprehensive content, community, curation, and credentials to support lifelong learning.
Championing Diversity and Scholarships
INSEAD’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion is vividly reflected in its scholarship program. Campaign highlights include:
- 58 million euros in gifts allocated to merit and diversity scholarships during the 10-year campaign.
- 304 scholarships awarded in 2023 alone, a notable increase compared to 2013; 72% of recipients hail from emerging countries and 48% are women.
- The Claude and Tuulikki Janssen Endowed Scholarship was made possible by an endowed gift from Mrs. Tuulikki Janssen in 2022 to celebrate the legacy of Claude Janssen, one of INSEAD’s founders.
Expanding Reach and Influence
A segment of the campaign’s financial resources has been earmarked for the establishment of new centers, initiatives, and institutes that bridge the divide between academic theory and practical application. Notable examples include the Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, inaugurated in 2018, the Stone Centre for the Study of Wealth Inequality, established in 2017, and the recently launched Sustainable Business Initiative, which supports research from environmental, social, and governance perspectives.
To accommodate its ever-expanding community of students and alumni, which has now grown to surpass 67,000 individuals, INSEAD has strategically allocated funds. These allocations have facilitated the expansion of the Asia Campus in Singapore, the establishment of the San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation, and the progression of the Europe Campus Renewal project in Fontainebleau. These initiatives collectively transform INSEAD’s European presence into a model of excellence in education, sustainability, and overall well-being.
