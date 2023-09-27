KPK Boards 2nd Year Result 2023 12th Class Announced!

KPK Boards 12th class Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) 12th class Result announced on Sept 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

How to check 12th class 2023 KPK Boards?

KPK Boards 12th result 2023 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 12 class computer science, 12 class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the KPK Board.

On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly.

Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.

KPK Result 2023 All boards

Malakand board 12th Class result has announced!

Dera Ismail Khan board 12th Class result has announced!

Abbottabad board 12th Class result has announced!

Bannu board 12th class 2023 announced! Bannu board inter result 2023

Kohat board 12th class 2023 announced! Kohat board inter result 2023 Mardan board result 12th class 2023 has announced! Swat board result 12th class 2023 has announced! Peshawar board result 12th class 2023 has announced!