KP’s Government Universities in Dire Financial Straits

20 out of 34 public sector universities in KP facing severe financial crisis

UET Peshawar, UoP, and Gomal University D.I. Khan among those hit hardest

Governor Ali attributes crisis to rapid growth of universities without proper planning

On Wednesday, Ghulam Ali, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), issued a warning about the dire financial challenges faced by a significant number of public sector universities in the province.

Out of the 34 such universities, 20 are currently grappling with severe fiscal difficulties in the ongoing fiscal year.

Governor Ali, who also serves as the chancellor of government universities in the province, expressed his deep concern regarding the escalating budget deficits that now threaten the stability and continued operation of higher education institutions.

Speaking to the press at the Governor’s House, he urged immediate attention to this urgent issue.

Among the universities facing substantial financial challenges, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar reported a deficit of Rs. 977 million, followed by the University of Peshawar with a deficit of Rs. 469.5 million, and Gomal University D.I. Khan with a deficit of Rs. 434 million, among others.

Governor Ali attributed these financial woes to the rapid growth of universities over the past 15 years, which occurred without proper planning or adherence to established criteria.

He emphasized that the root of the problem lies in the failure to follow the established laws governing their establishment and staff recruitment.

Furthermore, Governor Ali expressed his dismay that out of the total expenditure of Rs. 40 billion by the 34 public sector universities in the current fiscal year, only Rs. 1.1 billion had been allocated for research, which falls far short of global standards where research plays a pivotal role in driving industries.

He also raised concerns about the appointment process and eligibility criteria for vice-chancellors (VCs), stating that these issues hurt the quality of higher education.

Governor Ali disclosed that a comprehensive report on VC appointments had been submitted to the chief minister for approval.

In conclusion, he called upon VCs to prioritize the improvement of educational standards and emphasized the necessity to halt the establishment of new universities given the surplus of existing ones.

Minister Prof Qasim Jan echoed these sentiments and highlighted the potential role of universities in the country’s industrial and economic development.