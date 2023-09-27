Malakand board Inter Result 2023 (2nd Year) Announced!

Malakand board Inter Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) 12th class Result announced on Sept 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

How to check 12th class 2023 Malakand Boards?

Malakand Boards 12th result 2023 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 12 class computer science, 12 class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the Malakand Board.

of the Malakand Board. On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly.

Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.

