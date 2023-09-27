Advertisement
MBZUAI in UAE offers fully funded scholarships to international students

Articles
The United Arab Emirates’ Muhammad Bin Zayed University is welcoming international students, especially those from Pakistan, by giving fully paid scholarships. This is a fantastic opportunity for Pakistani students to extend their eyes and pursue higher education in another country.

About MBZUAI

MBZUAI is a famous UAE-based institution dedicated to improving research, innovation, and teaching in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is honored with the university’s name.

Eligibility

The United Arab Emirates’ Muhammad Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is offering fully financed scholarships for Master’s and PhD degrees. These scholarships are open to students from all around the world and cover all expenditures, allowing scholars to focus on their studies without worry, especially for the Fall 2024 intake.

About the scholarship

The MBZUAI scholarship covers all expenses related to pursuing a Master’s or Doctoral degree in various academic fields and majors. This encompasses tuition fees, living expenses, and more. By offering these scholarships, MBZUAI aims to empower students to excel in their chosen fields, foster personal growth and development, and ultimately contribute to the UAE’s economy through their research and innovation.

How to apply

  1. Begin by visiting the official MBZUAI website.
  2. Locate the scholarship section on the website.
  3. Thoroughly review and understand the application process and requirements.
  4. Gather all necessary documents, including academic transcripts and recommendation letters.
  5. Accurately complete the online application form.
  6. Pay close attention to any specific guidelines and deadlines outlined on the website.
  7. Submit your application online.
  8. Await the review of your application by the admissions committee.
  9. If shortlisted, you may be invited for an interview or asked for additional documentation.
  10. Await the final decision.
  11. If selected, follow the provided instructions for the next steps in your educational journey.

