PMDC to Discuss MDCAT 2023 Results and Concerns

Exam difficulty and candidate feedback reviewed

Out-of-syllabus questions found in some provinces, universities directed to recheck papers

Action to be taken against cheating

President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj conducted a post-examination analysis meeting for MDCAT 2023, attended by Vice Chancellors of provincial universities and PMDC officials.

They reviewed the question paper’s difficulty, addressed issues, and discussed candidates’ feedback. Some provinces had out-of-syllabus questions, prompting a review.

The President directed universities to recheck papers, ensure transparency, and take action against cheating.

They discussed media reports about paper authenticity.

Khyber Medical University had 46,439 registered candidates, 45,640 appeared, and 219 were caught cheating.

Intelligence agencies had prior knowledge of cheating devices, leading to stringent security measures.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University had 98% of 40,528 registered candidates appear, with three impersonation cases and paper leakage complaints under investigation.

Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences had 9,234 registered candidates with no reported issues.

University Health Sciences successfully conducted the exam in 11 cities with 66,725 registered and 65,226 appearing. Five questions were deleted post-exam, and full credit will be given to students.

All vice-chancellors were appreciated for their efforts, and results will be announced on university websites.

Dr. Nadeem Jan, Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, expressed satisfaction with the exam’s conduct and advised addressing complaints seriously while emphasizing the need for transparent and merit-based future exams using technology.