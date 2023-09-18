RIT Researcher Earns Award for Cortical Blindness Research

Advertisement

RIT researcher receives award to advance the study of cortical blindness

Cortical blindness affects nearly half a million stroke patients in the US each year

The research team aims to develop new rehabilitation methods for people with cortical blindness

Gabriel Diaz, an associate professor at the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been awarded the Research to Prevent Blindness/Lions Clubs International Foundation Low Vision Research Award (LVRA) in collaboration with researchers from the University of Rochester.

Advertisement

This annual award supports groundbreaking research that demonstrates unconventional thinking and focuses on understanding the visual system’s response to severe and chronic visual loss. Diaz and his team are dedicated to studying the impact of cortical blindness on the processing of visual information that is crucial for tasks such as driving.

Cortical blindness is a condition that affects nearly half a million stroke patients in the United States each year, significantly affecting their independence and overall quality of life.