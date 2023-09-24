Swat board result 11th class 2023 has announced!

BISE Swat Board 11th class Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat. 11th class Result will be announced on Sept 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

How to check 11th class 2023 Swat board?

Result BISE Swat 11th Result 2023 Board Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Swat Class 11th / HSSC BISE Swat 11th Result 2023 Date September 25, 2023 Official Website bisess.edu.pk

BISE Swat board class 11th result 2023 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 11th class computer science, 11th class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the Swat Board (https://www.bisess.edu.pk/) at the address bar, On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly. Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.

