Taiwan’s Scholarship Gambit: Keeping International Graduates

Taiwan introduces scholarships to attract and retain international STEM students.

Foreign offices are to be set up in Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines to attract more global students.

$162 million allocated; students eligible for government scholarships and company-sponsored living allowances. To achieve its 2030 goal of enrolling 320,000 international students, the Ministry of Education plans to establish foreign offices in nations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In 2022, Taiwan hosted around 19,000 international students, a significant decrease from the pre-COVID era when the number was nearly 57,000. Taiwan is currently facing challenges related to an aging population and decreasing birth rates.

“The government must therefore take measures to proactively recruit international talent to fill gaps in domestic manpower and strengthen industrial competitiveness,” the country’s Executive Yuan wrote in a statement.

“Improving the attraction and retention of international and overseas compatriot students is key among those measures.”

Advertisement

The strategy places a special emphasis on drawing STEM students to Taiwan due to the significant demand for skilled professionals in these fields by Taiwanese companies, as stated by Deputy Minister of Education, Liu Mon-chi. An estimated $162 million will be allocated to this initiative, offering eligible international students the opportunity to apply for government scholarships and living allowances sponsored by companies. The majority of these students will pursue dual degrees, completing two years of study in their home countries and an additional two years in Taiwan. Upon graduation, students are expected to work in Taiwan for an additional two years with the sponsoring company or repay their scholarships. The government plans to streamline the residency application process in Taiwan to facilitate these arrangements. It's important to note that this plan is distinct from the government's existing efforts to recruit international students who aim to undertake full undergraduate programs in Taiwan. Earlier this year, a government oversight body accused the education and labor ministries of not adequately safeguarding international students from workplace exploitation. Yang mentioned that the new scholarships would help mitigate these issues for students.

“They should be able to focus on their two-year studies in Taiwan with the scholarships provided by the Taiwanese government, which include a one-way air ticket, visa application fees, and university tuition and fees,” Yang Yu-hui, director of the Department of Technological and Vocational Education, told reporters.

Advertisement

“Corporations working with universities would offer a monthly stipend of at least NT$10,000 [USD 312] and other job opportunities. These should be sufficient to cover daily expenses.”

In 2016, Taiwan initiated its New Southbound Policy, to foster connections with nations in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Australasia. As part of this initiative, Taiwan sought to strengthen educational relationships by providing scholarships to students from these regions. According to Christopher Green, a researcher at National Chiayi University's Department of Education, it can be difficult for international students specializing in STEM fields to secure postgraduate employment opportunities in Taiwan. This challenge is partly attributed to language barriers.

“Students come for the scholarship but generally are stuck”

“Students come for the scholarship and knowledge opportunities but generally are stuck and do not move to business within the country as they perhaps assumed would be the case,” he said.

Advertisement

Enrollment levels in Taiwan's universities have experienced a decline of 20% in the current year when compared to levels observed in 2012.

“International student recruitment is key to all universities both private and public,” Green said.

“The current policies of pressure on women to work and men to work harder has led to many not having children or emigrating to other countries for better pay.

Advertisement

“The level of pay is one-third of Korea or Japan. Taiwanese can go abroad and get better pay and therefore take their families with them.”

