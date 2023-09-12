UK Opens Chevening Scholarships Applications for Fully Funded Master’s Degrees

In a significant development for students and academics, the United Kingdom has initiated fully funded scholarships, encompassing all expenses, to enable individuals to focus on their educational and career pursuits.

Recently appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott extended an invitation to Pakistanis to apply for transformative Chevening scholarships, emphasizing that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chevening awards.

Chevening scholarships are prestigious fully funded awards provided by the UK government, covering tuition fees, airfare, visas, lodging, and even offering a stipend.

Chevening Scholarships 2023 for Pakistan

In an official statement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, highlighted the United Kingdom’s status as home to some of the world’s finest universities, making it an opportune time for Pakistan’s brightest scholars to pursue UK education and truly immerse themselves in the UK experience.

Advertisement

She mentioned that this year, Swindon Town Football Club is providing sports professionals the chance to pursue a master’s program in Coaching and Sports Sciences, while Essex University is offering two positions in climate change and environmental studies, along with heritage and museum studies.

Furthermore, the University of Westminster is offering the South Asia Journalism Programme, allowing journalists to partake in a fellowship on “Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society.”

Applications for Chevening Scholarships are open from September 12 and must be submitted by November 7.

How to Apply for Chevening Scholarships?

Prospective applicants can initiate their application process by visiting http://chevening.org/scholarships.

Chevening Scholarships – Eligibility

Advertisement

All candidates must demonstrate their academic background, secure letters of recommendation, and hold a unconditional offer from a UK university.

It should be noted that the Chevening application timeline includes deadlines for the required documents to be submitted in the event of conditional selection for a Chevening Scholarship.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistani Students Can Apply for Fully Funded Gates Cambridge Scholarships Gates Cambridge Scholarship is offering 80 fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students....