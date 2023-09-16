University of Health Sciences Launches a New Course

Advertisement

UHS introduces the ICH-GCP course for research supervisors and postgraduate students

The course covers ethical and scientific quality requirements for clinical trials

UHS to cover certification expenses

In a historic development aimed at reshaping the landscape of clinical research, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has unveiled an ambitious plan poised to redefine the future of medical research for research supervisors and postgraduate students across the globe.

During the 193rd meeting of the UHS Advanced Studies and Research Board, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, UHS introduced the International Conference on Harmonisation – Good Clinical Practice (ICH-GCP) course.

This groundbreaking initiative extends a rare opportunity to research supervisors and postgraduate students at UHS to gain access to internationally acclaimed standards, not only establishing a new gold standard within the institution but also revolutionizing the broader medical research community.

Good Clinical Practice (GCP) constitutes the cornerstone of principles dedicated to ensuring the safety of research participants and the integrity of research data.

This course empowers researchers with practical GCP knowledge, targeting all stakeholders involved in clinical research.

An unprecedented stride accompanies this announcement, as online GCP knowledge assessments will become mandatory for supervisors overseeing programs such as MS, MD, MDS, MPhil, and PhD, guaranteeing their adherence to the highest standards in clinical research.

What distinguishes this groundbreaking endeavor is UHS’s unwavering commitment to covering the certification expenses, thereby facilitating a seamless transition towards these globally recognized standards.

Furthermore, this visionary move aligns UHS with the best practices observed internationally, echoing the prerequisites enforced in numerous countries for clinical trial personnel.

The ICH-GCP course, meticulously curated by Dr. Isaac John, a distinguished British scientist and member of the UHS Research and Development Advisory Committee, aims to elevate the caliber and rigor of clinical research activities at UHS, ultimately establishing unprecedented global benchmarks in the field.

With the Medical Education Department now entrusted with the registration processes, UHS’s pioneering initiative promises a future for medical research that is not only brighter but also safer and more robust, transcending the boundaries of the institution to impact the global medical research arena.