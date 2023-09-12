Advertisement
Updates on the Test Date for CSS MPT 2024

Updates on the Test Date for CSS MPT 2024

Articles
Updates on the Test Date for CSS MPT 2024

Updates on the Test Date for CSS MPT 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is accepting applications for the MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) for the CSS Competitive Examination 2024 until today (Tuesday), as the deadline for application submission is September 12.

Qualifying in the MPT is a prerequisite for participating in the main written CSS Competitive Examination 2024, which is the recruitment process for BS-17 posts in twelve Occupational Groups/Services of the Federal Government.

MPT Test Centers

The MPT is expected to take place at the following locations, contingent on having an adequate number of candidates:

(1) Abbottabad (2) Bahawalpur (3) D.G. Khan (4) D.I.Khan (5) Faisalabad (6) Gilgit (7) Gujranwala (8) Hyderabad (9) Islamabad (10) Karachi (11) Lahore (12) Larkana (13) Multan (14) Muzaffarabad (15) Peshawar (16) Quetta (17) Rawalpindi (18) Sargodha (19) Sukkur.

MPT Syllabus

Applicants can refer to the official FPSC website to access the MPT syllabus.

CSS MPT 2024 Test Date

The FPSC is scheduled to conduct the MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) on November 19, 2023 (Sunday) at designated centers throughout the country.

