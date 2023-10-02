BISE Malakand Board 12th Class 2nd Year Result 2023 – Check Online

Malakand Board 12th Class 2nd Year Result officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) 12th class Result announced on Oct 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

How to Check 12th Class 2023 Malakand Boards?

Malakand Boards 12th result 2023 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 12th class computer science, 12th class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

Visit the official BISE Malakand website (https://www.bisemalakand.edu.pk/).

Find the "Result" or "Result 2023" section. (Normally on the result day, the homepage of the website displays the search bar for result checking. So you need to enter your roll number only)

But if you are visiting the Malakand board website after the result day, Tap “Intermediate (Part 2) Annual Examination 2023.”

Enter your roll number.

Click “Submit” or “View Result.”

Print or download your result for reference.

