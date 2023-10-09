How to Check BISE DG KHAN BOARD 1st Year Result 2023?

BISE DG KHAN Inter result 2023 – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore (BISE DG KHAN) announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023, October 10, 2023.

BISE DG KHAN and other boards used all of the available resources to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

How to check the DG Khan Board Inter result 2023

BISE DG Khan Results will be accessible on the official website, www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk, where students can check their results by entering their roll number.

Advertisement

Additionally, students have the option to check their results via SMS using the DG Khan Board’s designated code, which is 800295.