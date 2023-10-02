KPK Board announced Inter Result 2023 – Check Online

KPK Board Inter Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) 11th class Result announced on Oct 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

How to Check Inter Result 2023 KPK Boards?

KPK Boards 11th result 2023 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 11th class computer science, 11th class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

Advertisement Visit the official board website. Find the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. (Normally on the result day, the homepage of the website displays the search bar for result checking. So you need to enter your roll number only) But if you are visiting the official board website after the result day, Tap “Intermediate (Part 1) Annual Examination 2023.” Enter your roll number. Click “Submit” or “View Result.” Advertisement Print or download your result for reference.



KPK Boards Inter Result 2023

Swat board

Advertisement

Mardan board

Peshawar board

Abbottabad Board

DI Khan Board

Malakand board

Bannu Board