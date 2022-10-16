By-polls 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.
In 2018, Imran Khan won 5 seats simultaneously and now breaks his own record that he set in last general elections.
Notably, prior to Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested on five seats simultaneously and won four of five.
He grabbed NA-22 Mardan-III with 76681, NA-24 (Charsadda-II) with 78589, NA-31 (Peshawar-V) with 57824 votes, NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) with 99841, NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) with 90180 and NA-239 (Korangi-I) with 23033 votes.
Imran Khan got 78589 votes defeating Aimal, who gained 68356 on the seat of NA-24 (Charsadda-II), Khan overthrew Bilour by a big margin by gaining 57824 votes while his opponent succeeded to achieve only 32253 votes, JUI-F’s Muhammad Qasim also suffered from the setback as Imran conquered the NA-22 Mardan-III getting 76681 votes and Qasim 68181, Imran snatched NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) seat from Abid Sher Ali, a close relative of Nawaz Sharif, and gained 99841 votes and Abid 75266, the PML-N also lost the NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) seat to Imran, who achieved 90180 votes whereas on NA-239 (Korangi-I) seat, the PTI chairman is leading and so far gained 23033 votes and the counting of votes in underway in this constituency, as per Bol News TV.
The PTI candidate from PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) Faisal Niazi has gained 71156 votes and defeated the PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, with 57603 votes while Muzaffar Khan of the PTI from PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) defeated PML-N’s Amanullah Sattar by achieving 59957 votes.
According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won two NA seats – NA-157 (Multan-IV) and NA-237 (Malir-II) whereas the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could have managed to win only PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) seat.
In NA-157 Multan Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter, Mehar Bano Qureshi, and Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani contested. However, Ali Musa Gillani defeated Mehar Bano by getting 107327 whereas the PTI’s candidate gained 82142.
In NA-237 (Malir-II), PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch won the by-election by gaining 32567 votes while PTI’s Imran Khan got 22493 votes.
However, the PTI has announced to challenge the results of NA-237 (Malir-II) and blamed the PPP for rigging the election and using state machinery.
The Bol News has maintained its tradition of first of all announcing unofficial and inconclusive results.
Polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Assembly were held today (Sunday) with strict security measures in the polling stations.
As per details, the polling for the crucial by-elections began at 8:00 am with scores of voters present to cast their votes ended at 5 pm.
After postponement several times, the crucial by-polls were finally held and the security measures had been kept tight in light of the possible terror threats on the constituencies.
The unofficial and unconfirmed results of by-elections as below so far
NA-22 Mardan-III Final result:
- PTI – Imran Khan (76681)
- JUI-F – Muhammad Qasim (68181 )
NA-24 (Charsadda-II) Final result:
- PTI – Imran Khan (78589)
- ANP – Aimal Wali Khan (68356)
NA-31 (Peshawar-V) Final result:
- PTI – Imran Khan (57824)
- ANP – Ghulam Ahmed Bilour (32253)
NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) Final result:
- PTI – Imran Khan (99841)
- PML-N – Abid Sher (75266)
NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) Final result:
- PTI – Imran Khan (90180)
- PML-N – Shezra Mansab Ali (78024)
NA-157 (Multan-IV) Final result:
- PTI – Mehar Banu Qureshi (82142)
- PPP – candidate Ali Musa Gillani ( 107327)
NA-237 (Malir-II) Final result:
- PTI – Imran Khan (22493)
- PPP – Abdul Hakeem Baloch (32567)
NA-239 (Korangi-I)
- PTI – Imran Khan (23033)
- MQM – Nayyar Raza (4222)
PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) Final result:
- PML-N – Iftikhar Bhangoo (40829)
- PTI – Muhammad Abu Baka (37712 )
PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) Final result
- PTI – Faisal Niazi (71156 )
- PML-N – Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman (57603)
- PTI- Muzaffar Khan (59957)
- PML-N – Amanullah Sattar (48047)
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan contested for seven national seats.
Furthermore, NA 118 Nankana Sahib witnessed a tight contest between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, while Syed Afzal Hussain Shah of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is also in the race.
Polling Stations
A total of 2,937 polling stations are being set for the vote in 11 constituencies – 806 for men, 713 for women, and 1,416 joint.
Meanwhile, A total of 747 polling stations have been declared “highly sensitive” and 694 “sensitive”.
The threat
A special report was sent by the Intelligence Agencies mentioning that there is a threat of terrorism during the by-election polling stations. The agencies termed the upcoming elections in the country as a major risk.
In the report, conducting the elections by deploying only police personnel alone was declared insufficient.
It was also said that political personalities may be targeted in the coming days in Punjab whereas at present the political tension is also on the rise and the activists of the different parties are more emotional.
The vote for the bypolls has ended. As pet rules, all voters who are inside the polling station will be allowed to cast their votes. The polling was held from 8AM to 5PM without any interval.
The election commission has activated the Result Management System (RMS) and started the process of counting votes at polling stations. ECP has prohibited from releasing the results to the media before 6 PM.
NA-108: Local administration violates code of conduct during election
Development work in the constituency on the day of the election is a question mark on the performance of the election commission. The Metropolitan Corporation is installing street lights on the Novelty Bridge, Whereas, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned any kind of development work in the constituency. FAISALABAD: Local administration in NA-108 has been blamed of flouting the election code of conduct in, while by-election is underway in the constituency of Faisalabad, Bol News reported. The Metropolitan...
PTI leader finds suspicious persons with presiding officers in NA-237
The PTI leader said when he reached at the polling station, two plain-clothed police officials attempted to stop him. Jamil said when he inquired that who they were, so they said they were on-duty officials of special branch. He said when he sought police ID cards from the suspicious people, they left the station. KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Jamil Ahmed Khan on Sunday alleged that he had found few suspicious persons sitting with presiding officers at different...
PTI's Bilal Ghaffar manhandled, IG Sindh says situation under control
IG Sindh said that the situation is completely under control " Since morning no troublesome incident was reported," he added. Meanwhile, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was allegedly attacked by PPP leader Hakim Baloch’s son KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) Sindh said Sunday that the situation is completely under control in Karachi amid the by-polls being held on eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Assembly seats meanwhile a mishap was reported in Karachi NA-237 where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal...
PTI contests against PDM, ECP: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday termed the by-polls as a contest against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). During the by-polls on eight NA seats and three Punjab Assembly seats, Imran Khan took to his Twitter and urged the citizens to vote for Haqiqi Azadi calling the incumbent government a ‘cabal of crooks’. Imran Khan maintained that PTI has been contesting against all of PDM, the ECP, and ‘namaloom afraad’. On...
By-polls are referendum against the conspiratorial cabal: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the elections are a referendum against the conspiratorial cabal She also urged the nation to come out to vote Imran Khan maintained that PTI has been contesting against all of PDM, the ECP, and ‘namaloom afraad ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that the by-polls are a referendum against the group creating conspiracy. She tweeted in reply to the tweet of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said...
#ECP pic.twitter.com/cLEgGdSp0B
— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) October 16, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Election News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.