ECP commence staff training on Election Management System

EMS system will be used for receiving the results in the upcoming general elections.

District Election Commissioners will be trained on EMS from July 17 to July 20.

ECP writes to all the Provincial Election Commissioners regarding the training.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has commenced the training of polling staff on the Election Management System (EMS) for the upcoming general elections.

ECP has started extensive training of electoral staff on EMS from today.

A two-day training on EMS was started for 40 IT officers of the Election Commission Secretariat.

Besides, provincial and regional election commissioners will get training from July 24 to July 26.

The election body has also written letters to all the provincial election commissioners regarding the training.