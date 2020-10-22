Asim Azhar & Hania Aamir unfollowed each other on Instagram

After Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami, Pakistani celebrities Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Earlier in a live session, the Dilruba actress revealed that Asim and her are just friends, and people started to make fun of the Tum Tum singer, as they were rumored to be in a relationship.

However, Asim, later on, accepted that their breakup was a mutual decision and both are still good friends.

After accepting their split publicly, both were seen together quite a few times but not like the old good times. As people were gossiping about them, a new thing shocked everyone.

Both the celebrities, Asim and Hania have unfollowed each other on Instagram out of the blue.

Many of the netizens believe that this is just a publicity stunt to gain viewership on their new web series “Mere Yar Mere Dost”, on the other hand, their fans want them to be together desperately and praying for their patch up.